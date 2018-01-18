Greek tourism attracts Chinese investments

Economy and Development Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou and Enterprise Greece CEO Elias Athanasiou met with representatives of the Chinese investment group Eastern Capital and discussed the prospects of the Greek economy in 2018 as well as taking stock of 2017.

Representatives of the Chinese investment group underlined their interest in doing business in Greece while expressing their optimism about the course of the Greek economy over the next period.

It should be noted that the Eastern Capital investment group is one of China’s ten largest investment groups and is active through the Sichuan Airlines Group in areas such as air transport, airline maintenance, airline catering, airline education and training, and air travel.