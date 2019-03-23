Greek U19 football team triumph against England away (2-1)

Greece still in with a chance for finals in summer

Greece’s U18 national team defeated England 2-1 away on Saturday for this summer’s U19 EURO Finals.

A goal in each half from Georgios Liavas and Apostolos Diamantis put the Greeks in the driving seat with a 90th minute Morgan Gibbs-White penalty halving the deficit.

Greece took the lead in the 34th minute with Georgios Liavas.

Dimitrios Emmanouilidis had been causing problems throughout and his blocked effort fell to Liavas who made no mistake with the rebound.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 69th minute as Folvos Mpotos’ low corner from the right was drilled home by Diamantis.

Ten minutes later, Loader won and stepped up to take a penalty. However, the Reading striker saw his effort superbly saved by Ioannis Nikopolidis cueing wild celebrations from Greece.