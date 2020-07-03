Greeks entering UK to be quarantined for 14 days under Covid-19 rules

The British Transport Ministry said it was a measure of reciprocity

Passengers arriving in the UK from Greece will not be exempt from Covid-19 quarantine rules, according to British media.

Greece was included in the “red list” of countries for which a 14-day quarantine period will be applied, as British media reports.

The British government has announced that it would lift the mandatory quarantine from July 10 due to Covid-19 for travelers arriving in the UK from countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

The full list of countries covered by the lifting of this restrictive measure will be announced later today, Friday, the British Ministry of Transport announced.

