Greeks giving up smoking in record numbers

Greeks are quitting smoking in record numbers, according to a study that covers the past 5 years. The nation-wide survey conducted in July by KAPA Research on behalf of the Institute of Public Health of the American College of Greece showed that 27.1% of the population said they were smokers compared to 36.7% a respective survey held by KAPA Research had revealed in 2012.

Professor Panagiotis Bechrakis, Director of the Public Health Institute and Head of SmokeFreeGreece actions, who presented the results in Trikala said the drop was a record in the EU.

According to research by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), smoking rates were 37.9% in 2009 and 32.5% in 2014, showing a steady trend of smokers’ reduction from 2009 to today.

According to recent research by KAPA Research, 88.1% of Greeks were against smoking and that reducing smoking should be a national goal. The survey focused particularly on the issue of passive smoking legislation in enclosed public areas, with 83.8% saying non-compliance with anti-smoking laws was a cultural degradation, while 76.1% of the Greeks were angry about the fact that our country is the only EU country that allowed smoking indoors.

According to the survey questionnaire conducted in 13 regions of the country, 96.6% of respondents had experienced being in non-smoking establishments where the law was not applied, with 74.2% expressing their anger.

93% believe that the state has not taken the appropriate steps to implement the law.