Over 77% of Greeks polled responded they were against any kind of compromise with FYROM that would include the name “Macedonia”, according to a poll published in newspaper “Ta Nea” by pollsters Metron Analysis. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they were in favour or a referendum on the matter if a mutually accepted solution was reached, while 50% estimated there was still room for a solution, with 44% disagreeing with this estimation.