Greeks wait for announcement on FYROM name dispute

Greek people are on the edge of their seats waiting for the latest developments on the deal over the name dispute with FYROM. Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will reportedly make a live public address later on Tuesday after he talks over the phone for a second time with his FYROM counterpart, Zoran Zaev. The two are expected to iron out the final details of the deal. A Greek government official said a deal could be announced today, according to Reuters news agency.

Tsipras will brief President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on the details of the deal before making his TV address.

Meanwhile, the leader of the major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has also requested to meet with the Greek President to brief the country’s head of state of his party’s objection to the impending deal with FYROM.

Mr Mitsotakis has been extremely critical of the handling by the Greek government on the FYROM issue, accusing Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias of conducting secret diplomacy and not briefing the political parties of the developments.

The President of ANEL (Independent Greeks), which is the minor coalition partner in the Greek government, Panos Kammenos reaffirmed the opposition to the prospect of a composite name for FYROM that would include the term “Macedonia” in