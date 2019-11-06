Growth in Greece slightly better for 2020 at 2.3%, EC Autumn report forcecasts

The European Commission Autumn report published Thursday downgraded its growth forecast for Greece in 2019, but slightly revised its previous forecast of 2.2% for 2020 to 2.3% of GDP.

The report for 2020 projects unemployment will slow down while household numbers will improve.

The forecasts for Greece are clearly better than those for the rest of the EU and the Eurozone, where the Commission has deteriorated this year and next. However, they are below the government’s official growth target of 2% this year and 2.8% in 2020.

The medium-term growth forecasts for July project GDP growth of 2.1% in 2019 and 2.2% in 2020.

The reports also projected the government primary surplus would be within the set targets of the government.