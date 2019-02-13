Heavy traffic jams in Attica due to bad weather

Thousands of Athenian are stuck in long traffic jams in the Greek capital as bad weather conditions are making it extremely difficult to move in the streets across Attica.

There is a long line of virtually stationary vehicles on Kifissia’s Avenue at the height of Kaliftaki bridge, while there are also problems in Kifissos.

Problems are also being reported in one direction from Rentis to Acharnon, but also in the two streams of Kifissias Avenue, Vas. Sofias, Vas. Konstantinou, Messogion, and Katehaki.

Traffic jams are also reported in Patision Avenue, Athinon, Iera Odos, Piraeus, and Thivon, while road around the port of Piraeus is also congested. Drivers should also be reminded that Parnithos Avenue is closed from the cable car to the casino due to snowfall.