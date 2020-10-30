Hollywood star Dakota Johnson enjoying the beautiful Spetses (photos)

Greece has always been a favorite destination for top Hollywood stars. Despite the global pandemic, many stars could not resist visiting Greece this summer.

Apart from their vacations, actors and actresses also come to Greece for professional reasons and productions. The country’s natural beauty and vistas lend themselves to the perfect backdrops for film productions and for this reason Maggie Gyllenhaal chose to shoot her new film on a Greek island.

She is making her directorial debut with the film “The Lost Daughter” starring Dakota Johnson and part of her shooting took place in Spetses.

A few days ago, paparazzi snapped the actress and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard – who is also featuring in the film – riding a bike on the beautiful island of Argosaronikos.

Besides Dakota Johnson and the director’s husband, we will also see Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal. Filming began in late September.

The Lost Daughter screenplay is based on Elena Ferrante’s book. It follows the story of a woman who, while on summer vacation, begins to develop an obsession with another woman and her daughter.

