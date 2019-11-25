Horror moment speeding car falls 20ft from motorway & crushes crowd of people! (disturbing video)

CCTV shows how the speeding red Volkswagen lost control when it tried to take the corner and flew over the barrier

This terrifying video shows the moment a car plummeted 20ft from a motorway flyover into a crowd – killing one woman and injuring six other people.

CCTV shows how the speeding red Volkswagen lost control when it tried to take the corner and flew over the barrier, crushing a group of people standing beneath the road in Hyderabad, India.

Video from another camera shows a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop while a young woman in a red top walks towards them, at around 1pm yesterday.

Moments later, the shadow of the car can be seen and a split-second later it crashes to the ground, rolling into the crowd and knocking down a tree.

The stunned young woman stops in her tracks and then flinches out of the way as a signpost comes flying towards her face.

A few people managed to spot the car before it landed and were able to get away without being hurt.

Panicked people can be seen fleeing the scene.

Stay-at-home mum Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni, 40, and her 23-year-old daughter were in the crowd, The Hindu reports.

