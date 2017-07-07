Hot Isreali soldier shares posts with her social media followers (photos)

Jul, 07 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

She posts photos in her tight military uniform and sexy bikinis

Related

No matter whether she is wearing her tight military uniform during drills in the Israeli army or posing in a sexy bikini on her social media, Kim Mellibovsky is a “deadly” combination of beauty and toughness. The 22 year-old, who is serving in her country’s army, as all citizens in Israel are compelled to, has garnered a huge following on social media with her raunchy posts. Kim also shares pictures of herself dressed up for nights out with her friends and practising her pout in her bedroom.

is2

is3

is4

is5

is6

is7

is8

Tags With: