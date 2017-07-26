How much do you spy on your partner? (infographic)

Over one third of 18 to 34 year olds (still) in a relationship read their partner’s text messages without permission at least once per week. According to the results of a new survey by YouGov in the United States, 24 percent are even doing this every day. While millennials are apparently the most prolific spies, the older generations are far from innocent, with one quarter of 35 to 54 year olds having a sly look at their better half’s digital correspondence every week.

Breaking down the results by gender reveals that men are more likely to be trying their hand at a bit of domestic espionage – 27 percent confess to checking their partner’s messages at least once per week, compared to 19 percent of women.

source: statista