“I swear to Allah we don’t give a rat’s ass” about Notre Dame: French leading student

The Uni student’s tweet caused a backlash and she was forced to delete her whole account

The Vice-President of the French student union at the University of Lille reacted to the Notre Dame fire by tweeting, “I swear to Allah we don’t give a rat’s ass.”

“How much are people going to cry for some bits of wood? I swear to Allah you like French identity too much while we don’t give a rat’s ass objectively it’s your madness of little white people,” tweeted Hafsa Askar.

She subsequently deleted her entire Twitter account after receiving a backlash.

Edouard Le Bert, a member of the national office of Unef, also belittled the tragedy, saying it was merely, “the opportunity for a good renovation.”

The university later issued a statement saying it does “not associate with any of the statements calling into question the tragedy of yesterday. See hundreds of years of cultural heritage go up in flames is a drama that has no name.

