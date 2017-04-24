Ice cream parlour for dogs! (video)

Dogs can finally have a cone of their own at the Don Daletto ice cream parlor in Mexico City, which specializes in treats for animals instead of humans. The shop makes a variety of frozen cones and lollipops, specially designed to be digestible by dogs.

The ice cream is made from natural yogurt and lactobacilli bacteria, and is safe for humans as well, according to shop owner Mauricio Montoya. Featured flavors include “Gentleman” and “Lucky Lucky,” and serving options include sticks, cones, and bowls. One customer noted eating dog food every day must be pretty boring, so she brings her pet to pamper him a little bit, reports Reuters.