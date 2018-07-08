In stunning upset Daniel Cormier KO’s Miocic in UFC heavyweight to become champion

Cormier is only the second to hold two titles simultaneously

Daniel Cormier delivered one of the most electrifying moments in the history of mixed martial arts on Saturday night.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion went up in weight and challenged Stipe Miocic for the latter’s UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In his biggest career moment, Cormier delivered, winning via knockout at the 4:33 mark of the opening round to claim the championship.

With the win, the 39-year-old Cormier joins Conor McGregor as just the second simultaneous two-weight champion in the UFC’s 25-year history. He joins McGregor, Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, and Georges St-Pierre as the only fighters to hold belts in multiple weight classes any point in their UFC career.

“I was a heavyweight for a long time and I left the division,” Cormier said. “I never knew what I could become, but tonight I got the answer. I’m a two-division champion, baby!”

more at mmafighting.com