Instagram censors FBI statistics about interracial crime as “hate speech”

Facebook-owned Instagram has censored FBI crime statistic graphs as “hate speech,” according to Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer.

“Instagram is now removing FBI crime statistic graphs,” Schaffer said Saturday on Twitter. “Posted with the necessary citations [as] ‘hate speech.'”

“We are getting to the point where narratives are more important than truth,” Schaffer said. “And the truth when inconvenient makes you a hateful person. This is 1984.”

This is the “hate graph” he posted, which is based off FBI crime stats from 2013:

While Instagram has apparently deemed FBI crime stats off limits, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal are now running them on their front pages.

While Instagram is censoring FBI crime stats as “hate speech,” on their official account they’re still promoting a “disabled trans model” named Aaron Philip who last year explicitly called for the “killing” of all “transphobes.”

