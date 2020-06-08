Instagram censors FBI statistics about interracial crime as “hate speech”

Facebook-owned Instagram has censored FBI crime statistic graphs as “hate speech,” according to Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer.
“Instagram is now removing FBI crime statistic graphs,” Schaffer said Saturday on Twitter. “Posted with the necessary citations [as] ‘hate speech.'”
“We are getting to the point where narratives are more important than truth,” Schaffer said. “And the truth when inconvenient makes you a hateful person. This is 1984.”
Instagram is now removing FBI crime statistic graphs
Posted with the necessary citations
As “hate speech”
We are getting to the point where narratives are more important than truth
And the truth when inconvenient makes you a hateful person
This is 1984 pic.twitter.com/ECP2wikj5E
— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 6, 2020
This is the “hate graph” he posted, which is based off FBI crime stats from 2013:
While Instagram has apparently deemed FBI crime stats off limits, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal are now running them on their front pages.
While Instagram is censoring FBI crime stats as “hate speech,” on their official account they’re still promoting a “disabled trans model” named Aaron Philip who last year explicitly called for the “killing” of all “transphobes.”
View this post on Instagram
It’s Pride Month – officially! 🌈⚡️🦄 – and Aaron Philip (@aaron___philip) has a message for young LGBTQ+ people: “Take care of each other and keep growing. This is your world and everywhere is your space,” says the 18-year-old fashion model. “Soak it all up.” This June, we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by sharing stories of #UntoldPride. “Pride to me means acknowledging the roots and history of our community and holding space to collectively uplift and take care of one another,” Aaron says. Follow along this month and beyond as we shine a spotlight on people who are making a difference just by being themselves, and check out @lgbt_history to see even more stories of #UntoldPride. Photo of @aaron___philip by @ohmakeda