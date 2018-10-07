Interpol Director under detention by Chinese authorities

In the latest development on the whereabouts of the Director of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, China said on Sunday that it was investigating him, after the head of the global law enforcement organisation and Chinese vice minister for security was reported missing in France.

Meng had been reported missing by his wife after traveling last month from France, where Interpol is based, to China.

“Public Security Ministry Vice Minister Meng Hongwei is currently under investigation by the National Supervisory Commission for suspected violations of law,” the Chinese anti-graft body said in a brief statement on its website.

The statement was the first from China since Meng’s disappearance was reported in France on Friday.

When asked about the Chinese announcement on Sunday, France’s Interior Ministry said it had no information.

The French ministry said on Friday that Meng’s family had not heard from him since Sept. 25, and the French authorities said his wife had been placed under police protection after receiving threats.

French police have been investigating what is officially termed in France a “worrying disappearance”.

The statement was the first from China since Meng’s disappearance was reported in France on Friday.

When asked about the Chinese announcement on Sunday, France’s Interior Ministry said it had no information.

The French ministry said on Friday that Meng’s family had not heard from him since Sept. 25, and the French authorities said his wife had been placed under police protection after receiving threats.

French police have been investigating what is officially termed in France a “worrying disappearance”.

Interpol had said it had asked Beijing to clarify Meng’s situation. The organization had no immediate comment on Sunday.

Local French media reported that Meng’s wife had issued a brief statement from a hotel in Lyon, in which she expressed her concerns over the situation.

more at reuters.com