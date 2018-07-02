Investors discover Greece, says German newspaper Handelsblatt

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) hopes to receive more than 2.0 billion euros this year

Investors avoided Greece for a long time, but this is changing, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“Greece is out of the danger zone. Grexit is not a problem any more. The programme will end in August. After eight years of crisis, the economy has recorded growth for five consecutive quarters,” it added.

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) hopes to receive more than 2.0 billion euros this year and it is expected to meet its target for the first time since its establishment, the newspaper said.

Economy Minister Giorgos Stathakis estimated that privatization revenues will reach 15 billion euros. For 2018, the government and creditors have set the goal of collecting 2.0 billion euros. The goal can be achieved, the German newspaper estimated.

Source: thegreekobserver