Leo Varadkar, the right-wing son of an immigrant Indian doctor, has been formally elected Ireland’s youngest and first gay Taoiseach.

Accepting his elevation to the most powerful office in the country, the 38-year-old said: “I’ve been elected to lead but I promise to serve.”

The new ruling Fine Gael leader won 57 votes in the Irish parliament against 50 for his nomination as premier.

Some 45 parliamentarians abstained in the vote.

source: itv.com