Is this the oldest YouTuber in the world? (video)

Younger people are more adept at using technology and social media. It stands to reason since they grew up immersed in tablets, smartphones, VR etc. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to believe that YouTube is also dominated by the younger generations. But a 106-year-old cook is turning into a sensation after her great grandson uploaded some videos of her showcasing her culinary skills. Great grandmother Mastanamma has gained over 200,000 subscribers on her channel called “Country Foods”. So, it’s never too late to start creating online content.