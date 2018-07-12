Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Syria

Israel’s air force attacked three military positions in Syria Wednesday night, the Israeli army reported. According to the IDF, the attack was carried out in response to a Syrian drone that infiltrated Israeli airspace earlier on Wednesday. Israel shot down the drone.

According to Syrian media reports, Hezbollah positions were hit in the Quneitra province in Syria’s Golan Heights. The attack took place in the village of Khan Arnabeh and in another city in Quneitra, Syrian media reported.

