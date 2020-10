Italy: Demonstrators clash with the police & vandalize shops after anti-Covid rally (video)

Number of coronavirus cases in Italy is rising again

In Torino, Milan and Napoli there were riots that took place during demonstrations against the new Covid-19 measures and the subsequent lockdown.

Some people from the rally vandalized a number of stores before the intervention of the Italian police.

The video that follows shows the demonstrations and the aftermath of the riots.

