Katerina, what are you doing? (beware: sizzling hot video!)

It is probably one of the hottest fantasies any man can have! Sexy Katerina Stikoudi doing some ironing at home! Well, the hot singer posted a photo of in a raunchy mini-dress doing exactly that while twerking. Oh, Katerina, why do you do this to the male population?

Γιατί είμαι και νοικοκυρα…. ✌ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) στις 16 Μάρ, 2018 στις 3:13 μμ PDT