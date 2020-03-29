Katya, the beauty from the north is sensual and classy (photos)

She definitely causes the heart rates to rise

Greece’s Next Top Model (GNTM) winner Katya Tarabanko is on more reason to love Instagram.

The incredibly sensual babe, who originally hails from the Ukraine, managed to capture the hearts of both the panel and the viewer of the reality show. Her posts on Instagram simply affirm her talent as a model as they regularly garner thousands of likes by her nearly 100k followers.

It is undeniable that Katya has a unique knack for showcasing her incredible features as a model to the delight of her fans on social media. Enjoy the beauty from the north.

