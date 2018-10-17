UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with president Dana White pledging that any issues concerning the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 will eventually be worked out.
“We’re good with Khabib,” the UFC president told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. “He’s staying! This will all work out.”
Khabib to keep belt, UFC boss Dana White says
He said any issues will be worked out
UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with president Dana White pledging that any issues concerning the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 will eventually be worked out.