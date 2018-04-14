KKE protesters burn the French, US & British flags in a protest against the attack on Syria (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

A large rally outside the Greek Parliament was organized by the Greek Communist Party (KKE), showing its opposition to the air strike in Syria by the US, Britain and France, at dawn on Saturday.

The protesters burned the French flag outside the French embassy and a little later, at the offices of the European Commission delegation in Greece, they burned a flag of the European Union. They then burned the flags of the United States and Britain.

During the gathering, KKE General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumpas also spoke out, denouncing that such movements create a generalized danger in the region.

Then the rally went to US Embassy.