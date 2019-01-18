Klaus Regling: Greek debt is sustainable

The head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling estimated the current Greek debt was sustainable during an interview on Austrian television.

Speaking to Austria’s public broadcasting television, Mr Regling claimed a series of mechanism securing low-interest rates ensured that the Greek debt could be managed. During his interview, the ESM head said Greece had proven to be the most difficult case out of the 5 countries that received financial packages.

Commenting on Brexit, Claus Regling expressed the view that there was no danger to the Eurozone claiming that it was the UK that should be concerned after the referendum. He added that Brexit would not affect the European economy to a large extent, resulting in the need of the ESM to intervene.