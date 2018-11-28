Knickers the giant steer has the internet saying: “Holy Cow!” (video-photos)

There’s never been so much at…steak?

A Holstein-Friesian steer in western Australia stands head and shoulders above its competition ― literally.

Knickers, a 7-year-old steer who lives on a farm near Lake Preston, is a whopping 6 feet, 4 inches tall. That makes this behemoth bovine about 1½ feet taller than other steers, and he weighs twice as much, according to USA Today.

Although Knickers could be turned into 4,000 hamburger patties, owner Geoff Pearson says he has no plans to lead him to the slaughterhouse.

He was too big for the usual processing, Pearson told ABC.Net.Au. “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind.”

I could stare at this picture of Knickers the Overgrown Australian Steer all day long.https://t.co/qlwwUhIunY pic.twitter.com/DTBIKPLGeb — Hannah Thoburn (@HannahThoburn) November 27, 2018

Pearson told the BBC that Knickers’ name was a result of guilt by association.

“When he was young, when we first got him, we had a Brahman steer which was a friend of his. So his name was Bra… so we [had] Bra and Knickers,” Pearson said. “We never thought he would turn into a big Knickers.”

Knickers might have a case to be eventually declared Australia’s biggest steer, but he’s a relative small fry compared to Bellino, a Chianina ox in Italy that stands 6 feet, 7 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

But what Knickers lacks in size, he makes up for in sheer steer popularity, based on the reaction from the internet.

Knickers is the beefiest of beefy boys, and I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/l0ke7WRBMO — Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) November 27, 2018

NOTHING IS GREATER THAN THIS ENORMOUS COW https://t.co/DzeALTA7ki — Sabine Wolff (@sabinewolff) November 27, 2018

Although Knickers survived the slaughterhouse, he’s not getting a free ride at Pearson’s farm. Instead, he helps out by leading other cattle around the place.

“You’ll put him in a paddock and all the other cattle seem to get attracted to him,” Pearson told ABC.Net.au. “Whenever he wants to get up and start walking, there’s a trail of hundreds of cattle following him. We all know when Knickers is on the move.”

Source: yahoo