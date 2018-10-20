Kotzias: Greece to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in the west

Greece is ready to extend its coastal zone in it the west of the country from 6 to 12 nautical miles, outgoing foreign minister Nikos Kotzias announced on Saturday, during a ceremony to hand over his portfolio to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“Our foreign policy is closing a significant issue of 120 years,” he said, and noted that “it opens and realises a very important policy, the extension of our country’s sovereignty for the first time after 70 years, ever since we acquired the Dodecanese.” He announced that the relevant Presidential Decrees for the extension of the country’s territorial waters from Othon to Antikythira had already been drawn up.

Kotzias resigned last week over a feud with the head of the leftist-led government’s coalition partner and defence minister, Panos Kammenos.