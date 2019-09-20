Kyriakos Mitsotakis to present the country’s new image in the US

Maximos Mansion is systematically preparing for a marathon of contacts of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the US.

The government staff views Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ trip as very important, as he will have meetings with President Trump but also with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and possibly with Zoran Zaev.

Until now, the Maximus Palace has avoided setting a framework for the crucial for the national issues meetings and argues that “we want to show a country that is confident, which participates in the heart of Europe and has an opinion on all major issues”. The government spokesman describes it as follows: “Our goal is to bring out our financial plan, our reform plan, which shows that Greece is turning a page. The second is to put Greece back on the international stage, in the way it befits it. And this includes the regional issues, such as those with Turkey, but also the international ones … So we want to show on this tirp that the country is discussing all serious issues, that it is a confident country”.

