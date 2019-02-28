Lady Gaga denies rumours she and Bradley Cooper are a couple (video)

Lady Gaga has denied rumours that she and co-star in an Oscar-winning movie “A Star is Born”, Bradley Cooper, were involved romantically in any way.

Rumours of a possible relationship between the two were fuelled even more when they performed the song “Shallow”, which won an Oscar in a very erotic way during the award ceremony.

The famous singer who was invited on Jimmy Kimmel’s show was asked about it and responded by saying: “Quite frankly, social media is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is abysmal.”

Gaga added they both had worked on the performance all week, and Cooper as a director made decisions like making sure the audience was lit throughout the song, among other details that helped with the illusion of love.