Large fire underway in Corfu (video-photos)

Local authorities have ordered the evacuation of two villages

A large fire has broken out in the island of Corfu, with the blaze approaching residential areas of Neochori and Paleochori.

Local authorities have ordered the residents of the two villages located in southern Co0rfu to evacuate their homes. here is a great fire in progress that has been sparked by an unspecified cause so far in southern Corfu.

“We have a problem, the fire is one hundred meters from the courtyards of the houses,” Ionian Islands Fire Brigade Regional Administrator Andreas Rizos told the Athens News Agency.

A strong Fire fighting force is operating in the area with aerial means also assisting in the efforts to put out the fires.

According to a press release by the Fire Department, the villages are not facing any immediate threat, however, dense smoke has made the atmosphere unbearable causing respiratory problems.