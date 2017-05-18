Lavrov: Dialogue only way forward between Turkey and Cyprus over oil exploration

The differences between Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus over energy exploration in the island’s EEC (exclusive economic zone) should be resolved with dialogue and peaceful means, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian top diplomat, who met with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides in Cyprus, commenting on the Turkish provocations and threats of use of military force in the area against Cyprus, stressed that all disputes should be resolved within the framework of international law during a joint press conference. Mr. Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s commitment to aid in a concise and just solution to the Cypriot problem, while commenting on Russia’s relations with the EU, Mr. Lavrov said Russia was interested in restoring cooperation based on mutual respect. On his part, Mr. Kasoulides expressed his country’s gratitude for the unwavering principled stance Russia has adopted on the Cypriot issue. On the threats by Turkey against Cyprus over the oil exploration in the region, the Cypriot Foreign Minister said that he and Mr. Lavrov agreed that the Law of the Sea should be implemented.