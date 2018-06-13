Leader of opposition in FYROM slams the deal reached about the country’s new name

“Capitulation”. This was how the leader of opposition in FYROM, Hristijan Mickoski has considered the agreement reached about the country’s new name between Athens and Skopje. In a press conference delivered this evening (Tuesday), VMRO-DPMNE leader said that this is a difficult day for the country and its citizens.

“Although Zoran Zaev tries to look euphoric, it’s clear that the country has lost from this”, Mickoski said, adding that with this agreement, Skopje has conceded to all the demands made by the Greek side. He added that VMRO-DPMNE will not accept the change of the Constitution regarding the name change. When he was asked about the referendum, he replied: Hristijan will vote against the name that was accepted as a solution.

Source: balkaneu