Learn how to become a Victoria’s Secret Model! (HOT PHOTOS)

For many models, slipping on a pair of Angel wings is the ultimate dream. Becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel means you’ll be joining the ranks of superstars like Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Helena Christensen, Stephanie Seymour, Gisele Bundchen, and Adriana Lima. The fashion show, the travel, the lucrative contracts—who wouldn’t want to be part of such an elite club?

But beyond the heavenly bodies, glowing skin, and girl-next-door sexiness, what does it take to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel?

And how do you become one? The answer isn’t one-size-fits-all (it never is in the modeling world), but there are a few things you can do to increase your chances.

Meet the Basic Requirements

As with all modeling gigs, there are no hard rules when it comes to basic physical requirements. But in general, aspiring Victoria’s Secret Angels must:

Be between the ages of 18–30 (yes, it’s okay to be a little “older”)

Be healthy and in great shape

Have a slim build, yet be slightly more voluptuous than a typical runway model (34-24-34, give or take an inch, is the industry standard)

Be between 5’8’’ and 6’0’’

Get Signed by a Major Agency

Victoria’s Secret only accepts submissions regarding modeling jobs through leading modeling agencies or through other established business relationships. In other words, if you aren’t signed to a major agency, your chances of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model are pretty much zero.

You’ll have the best chance of getting noticed if you’re signed with Ford or Elite Models in New York City. Victoria’s Secret has a long-standing arrangement with these agencies and they’re the first place the lingerie brand looks for new models. But that doesn’t mean you absolutely have to be with these agencies.

As long as you’re with a well-known agency, preferably in New York City, you’ll still have a chance of being considered.

If you are signed to a big-name agency like Ford or Elite, the next step is to make sure they’re doing everything possible to fulfill your dream of becoming a Victoria’s Secret Model. As Taylor Hill told Fashionista.com, “Since I signed with IMG, their goal for me has always been Victoria’s Secret; they’ve been grooming me for it. When I turned 18 and the opportunity came around, they were like, ‘You’re obviously going to the casting!’”

Attend a Victoria’s Secret Casting

Before each fashion show, the lingerie mega-brand holds a casting session for runway superstars. Invited aspiring catwalkers and current Victoria’s Secret models (yes, even the contracted girls have to prove themselves each season!) show off their personalities and toned bodies in front of Victoria’s Secret’s executive producers, casting director, and creative director.

And while being cast doesn’t automatically make you an Angel (nearly 50 models strut their stuff in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but only a few are classified as Angels), it is a major step in the right direction. Just look at Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampalo, Elsa Hosk, and Lily Aldridge.

These lovely ladies all appeared in one or more Victoria’s Secret fashion shows before being made official Angels.

Outperform Hundreds of Hopefuls

That’s right—perform. Victoria’s Secret Angels do much more than make lingerie look fantastic. They’re brand ambassadors for the company, which means they’re media-savvy celebrities who have to work their personalities just as much as their bodies. They have to be spunky, approachable, relatable (a lot of Angels are mothers), and responsible (their contracts are rumored to have a morality clause, which means there’s zero tolerance for all-night antics and showing up late). What’s more, they have to document their healthy and active lifestyles on social media. If you want to make it through the first casting, you need to bring your A-game.

