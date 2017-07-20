Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has reportedly committed suicide!

Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, has reportedly committed suicide. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Bennington hanged himself at a Palos Verdes Estates residence in Los Angeles County. Bennington’s body was found Thursday morning. He was 41.

As the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, Bennington released seven massively successful studio albums. The band’s 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory, was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2005, denoting more than 10 million copies sold. Prior to news of Bennington’s death Thursday, the band released the new video for “Talking to Myself,” a track off their most recent album One More Light.

Bennington was married and had six children.