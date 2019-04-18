Manolis Glezos has a health problem, House Speaker Voutsis revealed

Manolis Glezos, the iconic left-wing politician and WW2 resistance fighter, is facing health problems, as the Greek speaker of Parliament Nikos Voutsis revealed during the discussion on the World War 2 German reparations on Wednesday.

The issue emerged when MP Sofia Voultepsi from opposition party New Democracy (ND) noted his absence during the discussion.

Manolis Glezos has been one of the foremost proponents of reparations to Greece from Germany for Nazi atrocities caused during the country’s occupation in WW2 by bringing the issue to the international forums.

The House Speaker interrupted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who was on the podium responding to Mrs Voultepsi saying: “Mrs Voultepsi do not repeat that again”. “You said so in your speech, you are forcing me to tell you that Manolis Glezos has a health problem and is watching the session. It is unacceptable, “said N. Voutsis.