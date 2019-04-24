Manson follower Van Houten gets another shot at release

However, courts can be reluctant to interfere in matters of parole

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is getting another chance at getting out of prison following a years-long saga that has seen a board recommend her parole three separate times.

Van Houten’s case is being heard before California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal, which will consider whether to overturn a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge’s ruling denying parole for Van Houten last year.

Van Houten’s attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, will argue that his 69-year-old client deserves to be released because she’s a changed woman, takes responsibility for her actions and has been a model inmate for more than four decades. Prosecutors will continue to vigorously fight Van Houten’s release because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Van Houten was 19 when she and fellow cult members stabbed Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary to death in 1969. The killings took place a day after other so-called Manson family members murdered actress Sharon Tate and four others in crimes that shocked the world.

Van Houten, who is serving life in prison, was only involved in the LaBianca killings. She is not expected to be at Wednesday’s hearing.

