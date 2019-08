Greek tennis superstar Maria Sakkari has made it into the quarter-finals of the 2019 WTA Cincinnati Masters after beating 9th ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets (6-7, 6-4, 6-4).

Sakkari, who is ranked 33rd in the world will face off against the 2nd ranked and no. 1 seed from Australia Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.