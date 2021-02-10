“Medea” cold front to bring snow in Greece on Saturday

A cold weather front named “Medea” will descend on Greece on Saturday, bringing low temperatures and even snow in regions of the country.

According to meteo.gr of the National Observatory of Athens, rains and thunderstorms are also forecast for Thursday, mainly in the west, north, and islands of the Eastern Aegean, with stormy south winds in the Aegean.

The cold air masses will gradually move southward from central and northern Europe and will affect the region of our country, mainly from Saturday 13/2, causing the “Medea” front, with very low temperatures and snowfall at very low altitudes.

Cloudy skies are expected in the rest of the country, with local rains in the central part. The winds will blow in the Ionian generally from west directions strong to almost gusty 6-7 Beaufort, while in the Aegean winds will blow from south directions gusty 7-8 Beaufort, which will gradually turn to the west and will weaken. Dust concentrations will be increased in the east until noon, while the temperature will be high for the season.

