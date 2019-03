She loves Milos, the Greek island she hails from, but grew up in and is currently living in Piraeus. Maria Malli studied hairdressing and is a self-proclaimed Instagram influencer.

Ideally, she would prefer to live on her island. She says her childhood memories of her times in Milos are etched deep in her mind.

It really hard to miss beautiful Maria, as can be ascertained by her photos. She loves her dog and even considers him the ideal partner.