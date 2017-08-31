Meet the two sisters of Conor McGregor (photos)

UFC champ Conor McGregor appears to be enjoying his huge 100 million dollar payday despite his defeat from Floyd Mayweather. But the Irish fighter’s two sisters also seem to be sharing the benefits of the family fortune and the rise of the McGregor Conor name to fame. His two sisters, Erin and Aoife, boast 125,000 Instagram followers between them and have been busy sharing glitzy snaps of their glamorous lifestyles. Rolex watches, pool parties, expensive handbags and champagne feature regularly in their photos.

Erin, who works as a hairdresser but has a second career as a bikini and fitness model, has played a big role in shaping Conor’s look.