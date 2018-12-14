Meet the Greek “Kardashians” (hot pics)

The US might have the real Kardashians, but Greece also has its own two sisters in the fashion-entertainment and reality TV industry with the sisters Irini and Maria Kazaryan.

The beautiful Irini was introduced to the Greek public through her appearance on the TV show “Greece’s Next Top Mode”. The 21-year-old is originally from Armenia (Like the Kardashians) and has a look that makes you melt. She has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and will probably increase that number after the show is over.

Irini Kazaryan



Her sister, Maria, is not a model, but she could easily be in the fashion world judging by her incredible looks. She works as a barwoman and already has more than 31,000 followers on Instagram in her own right.

Maria Kazaryan