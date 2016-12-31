Meet Tom Hank’s newest grandchild (photos)

The new baby granddaughter of Tom Hanks has been seen out in public for the first time.

The as-yet-unnamed new baby was being carried by her proud mother Tiffany Miles.

Tom’s son Chet Hanks, 26, was not with mom and daughter as they ran errands on December 13 close to Tiffany’s home in Indio, California.

photos: Coleman-Rayner



Tom, 60, and wife Rita Wilson, 60, have welcomed the new granddaughter who was born in April, according to a report earlier this month by In Touch.

Chet has since released a video saying his new daughter has inspired him to deal once-and-for-all with his alcohol-and-drug issues and lead a sober life.



He said: ‘I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter.

‘I do have a daughter, she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober.



According to reports, the grandkids call Tom ‘pappou’ and Rita ‘yia yia’ because of Rita’s Greek heritage. Tom and Rita also have 21-year-old son Truman together.

source: dailymail.co.uk