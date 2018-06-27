Michael Jackson’s father, Joe, dies at 89

Joe Jackson, the father of late Michael Jackson has died today at the age of 89 after battling terminal cancer.

TMZ reports the patriarch passed away at 3:30 AM Wednesday morning in LA.

He had been on his deathbed for days as worried family members surrounded his hospital bedside earlier this month when he was first taken in.

The development comes days after his son Jermaine Jackson, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2007, described his father as “very, very frail.”

“He doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days,” he said.

read more at mirror.co.uk