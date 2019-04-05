Mick Jagger says “on the mend” after heart valve replacement

The band previously reported that singer Mick Jagger had undergone surgery to repair a heart valve just days after the Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming stadium tour.

“Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery”, a representative of the band said in a statement.

The singer has also confirmed that he is “feeling much better now and on the mend” on his Twitter page.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

