Mick Jagger says “on the mend” after heart valve replacement

The stone keeps rolling!

The band previously reported that singer Mick Jagger had undergone surgery to repair a heart valve just days after the Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming stadium tour.

“Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery”, a representative of the band said in a statement.

The singer has also confirmed that he is “feeling much better now and on the mend” on his Twitter page.

