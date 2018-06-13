Mikis Theodorakis: The agreement with FYROM is an act of historic defeat & treason

“The will of the overwhelming majority of the Greek People was trampled on”

Murders against the government over the agreement in Skopje is by Mikis Theodorakis unleashed an attack on the Greek government regarding the agreement with FYROM, talking about historical defeat and national inferiority.

The great composer speaks about unpredictable results at the expense of the country and its people and points out that “the will of the overwhelming majority of the Greek People was trampled on”.

He attacks personally the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras by saying that “some who want to be called leftists retreat defending their own personal interest” and speaks of “a great shame that will stigmatize us forever” after “Tsipras’ big YES”.

The Miki Theodorakis article is as follows: