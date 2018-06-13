Mikis Theodorakis: The agreement with FYROM is an act of historic defeat & treason

Related
Murders against the government over the agreement in Skopje is by Mikis Theodorakis unleashed an attack on the Greek government regarding the agreement with FYROM, talking about historical defeat and national inferiority.
The great composer speaks about unpredictable results at the expense of the country and its people and points out that “the will of the overwhelming majority of the Greek People was trampled on”.
He attacks personally the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras by saying that “some who want to be called leftists retreat defending their own personal interest” and speaks of “a great shame that will stigmatize us forever” after “Tsipras’ big YES”.
The Miki Theodorakis article is as follows:
Our country drew on an act of historical defeat and national treason with unpredictable consequences at the expense of our country and our people.
At the same time, the will of the overwhelming majority of the Greek People was trampled on.
Since EAM, there have been cases in which Greek leftists have retreated in the face of hardship, which in many cases reached the limits of human endurance.
Today, for the first time, some who want to be called leftists retreat defending their own personal interest. Draging Greece and the Greek People with them in this downfall.
After this big “YES” by Mr. Tsipras, what hurts the most is not only the dangers that lie ahead of us, but above all the great Shame that will stigmatize us forever.
Athens, 12.6.2018
Mikis Theodorakis