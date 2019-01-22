Mitsotakis: We will block the Prespes Agreement in parliament

He said the deal was a bad one for Greece, as it conceded the national identity and language to FYROM

The President of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his party would do everything in its powers to block the ratification of the Prespes Agreement in Parliament, claiming it was a “bad deal”.

His statements on television confirmed rumours that the conservative party was considering tabling a motion of censure against the Tsipras government, a move that would postpone the ratification of the Prespes Agreement until next week.

The leader of ND said it was unheard of for the debate to be held without the final and revised text of the FYROM Constitution being submitted in Parliament.

All MPs will be faced with their consciences and will be held accountable in history for their choices, he said.

“The Prespes agreement is a bad deal because, for the first time, Greece conceded the Macedonian language and identity to FYROM”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, adding that PM Alexis Tsipras has abandoned the red national lines drawn up decades ago.