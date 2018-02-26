Museums and archaeological site closed on March 2 in Attica and Crete due to strike

Museums and archaeological sites in Attica and Crete will be closed to the public on March 2, 2018, after the worker’s union declared a 24-hour warning strike. The Hellenic Workers Federation of the Ministry of Culture (POEYPO) released a bulletin informing they would be striking on March 2, while the Panhellenic Union of Guards of Antiquities announced they supported their colleagues’ action. The union demanded among other things clarifications regarding what the Ministry intended to do with the 20 employees laid off in Crete and Attica; the prosecutions of unionists; providing for the totality of the staff of the Mutual Fund department via the introduction of a legal amendment.