Museums and archaeological sites closed to public on July 8 for three hours

Museums and archaeological sites in the region of Attica will be closed to visitors for 3 hours on Thursday, July 6 due to a strike called by union workers. They will remain closed from 8am in the morning till 11am, as the Panhellenic Association of the Protection of Antiquities demand among other things a public dialogue on the Organisation of the Archaeological Receipts Fund, regarding issues like better practices and efficiency of the Fund, and the continuation of fee payment to workers. In its statement the union also refers to “tragic shortages in guard” for the museum and archaeological sites.